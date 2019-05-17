Melanie Shiasia Butler
GREENVILLE - Melanie Shiasia Butler transitioned from earth and received her wings on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC surrounded by her loving family.
Melanie was born on December 15, 1983 to the parents of Ethel Butler and Leroy Green, Jr. She attended school PS59 in Bronx, New York. She later moved with her family to North Carolina in 1995 where she attended Williamston Middle School and High School. After which, she furthered her education at Martin Community College, Williamston, NC.
Melanie had a love for cooking, family gatherings and high fashion. Everything had to coordinate. (LOL). Melanie offered a deep spirit of love for family, and she adored her only nephew, Darius Green.
Preceding Melanie in death are her maternal grandmother, Ethel Lee Butler and paternal grandfather Leroy Green, Sr.
Melanie AKA (Sha) leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted parents Ethel Butler of Greenville, NC and Leroy Green, Jr of Brooklyn, NY. Maternal Grandfather Bishop Charlie George Butler of Williamston, NC. Paternal Grandmother DeLois Green, of Brooklyn, NY. Her fiance, Antonio Rodgers of Greenville, NC, sister, Prochea Green of Greenville, NC, brothers, Courtney Green and Christopher Butler, both of Greenville, NC, many loving aunts and uncles, a host of cousins and friends.
Visitation Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. at Little Grove Holiness Church, 312 Van Norden, Washington, NC
Funeral service 1 p.m., Pastor Cindy Columbus, Eulogist
Interment held at Woodlawn Cementery, Williamston, NC
Arrangements entrusted to MERCEDES' Funeral Mansion & Cremation of Williamston, NC.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 17, 2019