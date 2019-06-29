Melba Tuten Edwards



BATH - Melba passed away at her home in Bath, NC on June 21, 2019. She was born in Beaufort County on October 16, 1947 to the late Allie Boyd Tuten and Rayfield Tuten. She graduated from Bath High School in 1965. Previously she was employed by Pungo District Hospital of Belhaven and Charcoal Service Corporation of Bath.



Survivors include her husband, Jimmy A Edwards of the home, daughter, Robin McGowan Jackson of Bath, and son Scott Anthony McGowan and wife Elizabeth of Fayetteville, NC. Her grandchildren include Tori, Joshua, and Caleb Jackson of Bath. Molly McGowan White and husband Jesse White of Wake Forest, NC.



She is also survived by sisters, Linda T Sullivan and husband George, of Washington, NC and Joanne T Childs of Greenville, NC. Sister in law, Becky Tuten of Bath and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Ray T Tuten, brother in law, Vernon Gerald Childs, Jr. and niece, Pam S Stokes.



Memorial donations may be made to Bath High School Preservation, PO Box 149, Bath, NC 27808



A commitment service was held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Bath Christian Church Columbarium.



As published in The Daily Reflector

