Michael Grimes
GREENVILLE - Mr. Michael Grimes age 58, of 2796 Meridian Drive, Apt. 8, Greenville, N. C. died on Sunday, February 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00PM at York Memorial Church. Burial will follow in Homestead Memorial Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 2, 2019