Mike Carmichael
FLORENCE, SC - It is with deep sorrow that we share with you the earthly passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend, Mike Carmichael, 77, who passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Sunday at 4 PM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the mausoleum.
Mike was born July 30, 1941, in Rockbridge County, Lexington, Virginia. He grew up in Ayden, NC. Mike was a gentle softly spoken man with a heart of gold. He was a Corporal with the 101st Airborne Division of the U. S. Army. He had a very strong work ethic and was employed with Fluor for 30 plus years. His favorite color was red and he enjoyed watching races, golf, and fishing, just to mention a few. In retirement, he maintained a beautiful yard and enjoyed traveling with the love of his life, Angelene Haddock Carmichael.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Robert and Alice Bare Carmichael; sister, Nadine Meadows and a nephew.
He is survived by his wife, Angelene; daughter, Tiffney Bland and her children; son, William Stacy Thomas (Jennifer) and daughter; step-son, Todd Venters (Gwynne) and children; siblings, Doris Daugherty (Bill); Mac Carmichael (Iola); and Ella Oakley; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; along with his fur babies; Ruff, Rambo, Roxy and Pinky.
Flowers are welcome or we are grateful for donations to: Beau's Buddies Cancer Fund, 3154 Stanley Road, Greenville, NC 27858.
He will be missed. We are all blessed that he touched our lives in a special way.
