Mike D. CalderCHICOD - Mike D. Calder, 72, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home.A memorial service with military honors will be conducted Sunday at 2pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel.Mike, a native of Albany, NY, served in the US Marines Corps in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. After moving to Greenville, he began his own computer programming business, Frog Level Consulting. He was a member of the Frog Level Motorcycle Club and attended University Church of God.He is survived by his daughter, Holly Hannaford and husband Jeremy; granddaughters, Jessica Parks and Ella Hannaford; sisters, Lorie Trump and Chris Calder; and close friend, Louise Stokes and her family.