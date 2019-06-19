Mike D. Calder

Service Information
Smith Funeral Service & Crematory
605 Country Club Drive
Greenville, NC
27834
(252)-752-2121
Obituary
Mike D. Calder

CHICOD - Mike D. Calder, 72, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service with military honors will be conducted Sunday at 2pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel.

Mike, a native of Albany, NY, served in the US Marines Corps in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. After moving to Greenville, he began his own computer programming business, Frog Level Consulting. He was a member of the Frog Level Motorcycle Club and attended University Church of God.

He is survived by his daughter, Holly Hannaford and husband Jeremy; granddaughters, Jessica Parks and Ella Hannaford; sisters, Lorie Trump and Chris Calder; and close friend, Louise Stokes and her family.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on June 19, 2019
