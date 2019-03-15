Obituary Guest Book View Sign





WASHINGTON, NC - Milan Whitesel Brickhouse, fondly known as "Brick" of Washington, NC, passed away at 93 on March 12, 2019.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Milan Gates Brickhouse and Nanny Berry Brickhouse Harris, his loving grandparents, Henry and Betty Williams Berry, his wife of 62 years, Emily Bateman Brickhouse, second wife Alma Jewell, and siblings Elva Harris Johnston, Shrigley W. Harris, Oral D. Harris, and Daryl B. Harris.



Brick is survived by his sister Marlaine Tyree of Ernul, NC; daughter Deanne Brickhouse Beckwith and her husband, Colonel Charles E. Beckwith Jr., U.S.A. (Ret.) of Pawley's Island, SC; and by his son Milan Eugene "Gene" Brickhouse and his wife Holly Presser Brickhouse of Bloomington, IL. His four grandchildren are Charles E. "Ched" Beckwith III of North Carolina, and Emily Becher, Gina Mandros, and Michael J. Brickhouse, residents of Illinois. He has four great-grandchildren, whom he enthralled with stories of life in the fields and on the roads and rivers of Eastern North Carolina, Michael and Sophia Becher, and Jacob and Dagny Mandros.



A U.S. Marine with the 3rd Marine Division from 1944 to 1945 he was wounded on Iwo Jima and awarded the



Brick was a member of Washington's First Christian Church where he taught adult Sunday school for over 30 years and served multiple terms as an Elder. He developed and managed the organization, course structure, and operations for the first Pitt Technical College, now called Pitt Community College, which was a model for community colleges across the country. He later owned and operated Brickhouse Equipment Sales.



Visitation will be held at Paul Funeral Home from 6:00-7:30 pm on Friday, March 15. A funeral service will be held at the First Christian Church, 307 E. 3rd Street in Washington, at 3pm on Saturday, March 16.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that tribute gifts be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at

Milan Whitesel BrickhouseWASHINGTON, NC - Milan Whitesel Brickhouse, fondly known as "Brick" of Washington, NC, passed away at 93 on March 12, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents, Milan Gates Brickhouse and Nanny Berry Brickhouse Harris, his loving grandparents, Henry and Betty Williams Berry, his wife of 62 years, Emily Bateman Brickhouse, second wife Alma Jewell, and siblings Elva Harris Johnston, Shrigley W. Harris, Oral D. Harris, and Daryl B. Harris.Brick is survived by his sister Marlaine Tyree of Ernul, NC; daughter Deanne Brickhouse Beckwith and her husband, Colonel Charles E. Beckwith Jr., U.S.A. (Ret.) of Pawley's Island, SC; and by his son Milan Eugene "Gene" Brickhouse and his wife Holly Presser Brickhouse of Bloomington, IL. His four grandchildren are Charles E. "Ched" Beckwith III of North Carolina, and Emily Becher, Gina Mandros, and Michael J. Brickhouse, residents of Illinois. He has four great-grandchildren, whom he enthralled with stories of life in the fields and on the roads and rivers of Eastern North Carolina, Michael and Sophia Becher, and Jacob and Dagny Mandros.A U.S. Marine with the 3rd Marine Division from 1944 to 1945 he was wounded on Iwo Jima and awarded the Purple Heart . At the end of the war, he faced brutally frigid and austere conditions serving as a military police officer in occupied northern China. He was a long time member and supporter of the Disabled American Veterans, and the Civitan Club, where he was President of the Greenville, NC chapter.Brick was a member of Washington's First Christian Church where he taught adult Sunday school for over 30 years and served multiple terms as an Elder. He developed and managed the organization, course structure, and operations for the first Pitt Technical College, now called Pitt Community College, which was a model for community colleges across the country. He later owned and operated Brickhouse Equipment Sales.Visitation will be held at Paul Funeral Home from 6:00-7:30 pm on Friday, March 15. A funeral service will be held at the First Christian Church, 307 E. 3rd Street in Washington, at 3pm on Saturday, March 16.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that tribute gifts be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org . As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home PAUL FUNERAL HOME

900 JOHN SMALL AVE

Washington , NC 27889-3757

(252) 946-4144 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purple Heart Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close