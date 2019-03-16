Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nadine Harvell Dennis. View Sign





GREENVILLE - Mrs. Nadine Harvell Dennis, 89 passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.



A memorial service will be held Monday at 2 pm at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Ennichement will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Mrs. Dennis was born in Wake County and spent her youth in Willow Springs. She graduated from Fuquay Springs High School in 1947. She worked for Duke University for 10 years as a secretary and then spent 14 years at Durham Tech as a word processor, retiring in 1991.



In 1999, she and her husband moved to Greenville to be closer to their grandchildren and they joined Hollywood Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Dennis enjoyed being active in the Women of the Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband 54 years, Melvin O'Neal Dennis, 3 sisters and 9 brothers.



She is survived by her daughters, Myra Glyn Dennis and Geoffrey Wood, of Arnold Maryland, Tina Dennis Carroll and husband, Alben, of Colorado, and Anita Dennis Lommatzsch and husband, Clint, of Greenville; grandchildren, J. C. Lommatzsch and fiance;, Emily Buddo, Courtney Lynn Lommatzsch and husband, Craig Schmidt, and Dennis Neal Lommatzsch; and numerous nieces, and nephews.



The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Sunday from 4 to 6 pm.



Online condolences at



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. As published in The Daily Reflector

Nadine Harvell DennisGREENVILLE - Mrs. Nadine Harvell Dennis, 89 passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.A memorial service will be held Monday at 2 pm at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Ennichement will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.Mrs. Dennis was born in Wake County and spent her youth in Willow Springs. She graduated from Fuquay Springs High School in 1947. She worked for Duke University for 10 years as a secretary and then spent 14 years at Durham Tech as a word processor, retiring in 1991.In 1999, she and her husband moved to Greenville to be closer to their grandchildren and they joined Hollywood Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Dennis enjoyed being active in the Women of the Church.She was preceded in death by her husband 54 years, Melvin O'Neal Dennis, 3 sisters and 9 brothers.She is survived by her daughters, Myra Glyn Dennis and Geoffrey Wood, of Arnold Maryland, Tina Dennis Carroll and husband, Alben, of Colorado, and Anita Dennis Lommatzsch and husband, Clint, of Greenville; grandchildren, J. C. Lommatzsch and fiance;, Emily Buddo, Courtney Lynn Lommatzsch and husband, Craig Schmidt, and Dennis Neal Lommatzsch; and numerous nieces, and nephews.The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Sunday from 4 to 6 pm.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory

2100 East Fifth Street

Greenville , NC 27858

(252) 752-2101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close