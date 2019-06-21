Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Jane Garris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Jane Garris



GREENVILLE - Patricia Jane Garris, 72, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.



A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.



Patricia, a native of Pitt County, lived most of her life in the Bells Fork community. She was a current member of Salem United Methodist Church and had been active in youth ministries in several churches through her life. She loved to work with children, leading them in songs and teaching them about Jesus. When she was not teaching or serving the church in other ways, she loved to worship by listening to Gospel music.



Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mary Jane Garris, her brother, Alfred Earl Garris, Sr. and his wife, Kathy, her sister, Alice Garris, and a great nephew, Hudson Boyd.



She is survived by her: brother, Jimmy Garris and wife, Carolyn of Greenville; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express their appreciation to Kindred Hospice and all of Patricia's many friends for all of their love and tender care.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, PO Box 218, Simpson, NC 27879.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

