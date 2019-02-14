Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Mills McCarter. View Sign

Patsy Mills McCarter



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Patsy Mills McCarter, 81, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019.



The funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Phillip Boykin officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Joshua McCarter, Connor McCarter, Steve Mills, Danny Stancill, Wayne Buck, and Donald Bradshaw.



Patsy was the daughter of Lester and Pattie Ruth Mills. She worked as an Office Administrative Assistant for Probation and Parole until her retirement. Patsy was a member of the Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church and was a devout Christian who spent her life serving others.



During her life, she used her love for baking cakes and sweets to make many school and church events a special time for all. Patsy loved to travel, from camping trips with her grandchildren, Cragmont Retreats, Gospel Singings, County Music Fan Fair, and even "Hang Loose Gang's" yearly adventures. Today, she made the most important trip into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. We will miss her but we have glorious hope that only a life lived for Jesus Christ can bring.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. McCarter; brother, Francis Earl Mills; and sister, Irene Stancill.



She is survived by; two sons, Stacy McCarter and wife, Laura, Joey Weathington and wife, Kay; four grandchildren, Joshua and Connor McCarter, Amanda



The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at her home at 2234 Lester Mills Road, in Greenville.



The family requests that memorials be made to the Black Jack OFWB Church Building Fund, 2972 Blackjack-Simpson Rd, Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

