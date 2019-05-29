Guest Book View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline B. Ange



YEATESVILLE - Mrs. Pauline Faye Barrett Ange, age 84, a former resident of Yeatesville, NC, died Monday May 27, 2019 at Pruitt Health Center in Farmville.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday May 31, 2019 in the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington and will be officiated by Van Mitchell.



Mrs. Ange was born in Beaufort County on April 1, 1935 to the late Paul Leroy Barrett, Sr. and Helen Brooks Barrett. She was a 1953 graduate of Pantego High School. Mrs. Ange worked for DuPont until 1970 when she made a career change to become a health care provider until her retirement in the late 80's. She attended Grifton Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. Ange loved art and writing, going to bingo, going on rides and getting lost in the county and singing hymns.



Survivors include her four children, George Chasse and wife Lori of KY, Marlene Faye Gray of Greenville, Melissa Gail Ange of Fountain, Marvin Ange of CA, twelve grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two sisters Mary Helen Cox and husband Clifton Ray of Fairfield, Betty Haughton of Greenville and a sister-in-law- Ann Barrett.



She is preceded in death by four brothers, Paul "Poggy" L. Barrett, Jr., William "Bud" Barrett, Wayne Barrett, James Barrett, and a sister Shirley "Jean" Waters.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pauline Ange Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1465, Washington, NC 27889.



Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com



Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Ange family.



As published in The Daily Reflector

