Quinton Joel Gray
GREENVILLE - Mr. Quinton Joel Gray, 27 of Greenville, NC, formerly of Mt. Olive, NC, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in Greenville, NC.
The funeral service will be held at 12pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Goshen Disciple Church of Christ, Faison, NC with Pastor Donald Dewitt officiating.
Burial in the Hargrove Family Cemetery, Mt. Olive, NC.
Mr. Gray is survived by his parents, Joel and Angelia Gray of Mt. Olive, NC.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019, one hour prior to service (11am - 12pm) at the church.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 14, 2019