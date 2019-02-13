Obituary Guest Book View Sign





SNOW HILL - Mr. Raeford Taylor, 78, died Sunday evening February 10, 2019, at Vidant Inpatient Hospice in Greenville. A native of Greene County, he was born November 12, 1940, the son of George and Annie Lucille Radford Taylor. Mr. Taylor retired from Collins and Aikman in Farmville and was an avid rabbit hunter. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and loved cooking Sunday morning breakfast for his "boys".



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Taylor Sauls; and brother, Eugene Taylor.



Surviving are his wife, Hazel Lee Taylor of the home; son, Ricky Taylor (Rhonda) of Snow Hill; grandsons, Kivett Lee Taylor of Kinston, Tyler West Taylor and Trevor Radford Taylor both of Snow Hill; sister, Christine Taylor Parrish (Donald) of LaGrange; brothers, Phil Stanley Taylor (Mamie) and George Taylor, Jr (Margie) all of Snow Hill; and a special cousin, Darlene Messerli (Charles) of Greenville.



Funeral Services will be held 7 PM Wednesday, February 13th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service. Committal services will take place 11 AM Thursday, February 14th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening following the service and other times at the residence. Memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, 705 SE Second St, Snow Hill, NC 28580 or Vidant Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences

117 Northwest 3rd Street

Snow Hill , NC 28580

