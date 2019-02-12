Richard Lee Wilkerson
EVINGTON, VA - Richard Lee Wilkerson, 72, of Evington and formerly of Farmville, NC passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Joyce Fitzgerald Wilkerson.
Born in Raleigh, NC, November 4, 1946, he was the son of the late Joseph Lee Wilkerson and Alice Knight Wilkerson. He was a retired Conductor from the Norfolk Southern Railway after 38 years of service and later retired from Buckingham Branch Rail Service. He was a US Army veteran and member of the First Baptist Church of Farmville, NC.
He is survived by his sister, Barbara Wilkerson Hemby and her husband Donny and his brother, Marvin Lee Wilkerson and his wife Anne all of Greenville, NC and five step-children, Barbie Kell and Maudise Reynolds both of Lynchburg, Ronnie Reynolds of Madison Heights, Joan Machus of Evington and Steve Howard of Windell, NC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville, NC with Dr. Rick Bailey officiating.
The family would like to gratefully acknowledge the nurses and staff of Centra Hospice for the excellent care they provided to Richard and his family.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the First Baptist Church of Farmville, 3603 E. Wilson St., Farmville, NC 27828 or to Centra Hospice, 1900 Tate Springs Rd. Ste. 19. Lynchburg, VA 24501.
Whitten Funeral Homes, Lynchburg, VA is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 12, 2019