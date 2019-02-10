Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Franke. View Sign

Robert H. Franke



DURHAM - Robert H. Franke's life of service ended on Friday, February 8, 2019 when he died after a period of declining health. He was 93.



He was born in Anoka, Minnesota, in 1925, to parents with Swedish and German roots. This began a lifelong interest in helping immigrants and learning new languages. He was very proud of his family heritage. His father, Alexander P. Franke, was born in the US to parents who had emigrated from Germany. His mother, Hilma Helena Nastrom, was 6 years old when she and her parents sailed to the US from Sweden.



Bob was an Eagle Scout and valedictorian at Anoka High School. After enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1943, he was in the Battle of the Bulge as a member of Service Battery, 776th Field Artillery Battalion. While stationed at Fort Bragg, he met Annie E. May, of Winterville, on a blind date. She left North Carolina for the first time to fly to Berlin, Germany, where Bob was stationed, for their wedding on February 14, 1951.



While in the Army, Bob earned Bachelor of Science and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Maryland. He retired from the Army on December 31, 1968 as a Warrant Officer Two. After settling down in Annie's parents' home place, he earned a Master's degree in Political Science and another in Educational Supervision from East Carolina University. He began a second career at ECU and retired as the Director of Sponsored Programs in December 1989.



Bob was a member of Winterville Christian Church for decades and taught an adult Sunday School class for about 16 years. He helped the church sponsor a family from Bosnia. While they learned English, he translated for them using a combination of German and Russian. He helped them find jobs, enroll the children in school and buy semi-trailer trucks as they started their own trucking company. They are now American citizens. This was Bob's way of thanking those who had helped his immigrant ancestors.



In later life, he joined the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greenville. He was church treasurer when Hurricane Floyd hit Pitt County hard in 1999. He received and processed many donation checks to support rebuilding efforts.



Bob had a life-long interest in ensuring equality for all. He was a reading tutor at the Little Willie Center in Greenville, an active member and treasurer of Church Ministries United, sorted donations and cardboard at Habitat for Humanity, sold calendars for the Winterville Ruritan Club, helped with initial efforts to establish the Winterville Recreation Commission, sorted books for Sheppard Memorial Library's book sales, and sorted food at the First Born Community Center in Grimesland. In 2002, he was the recipient of the Best-Irons Humanitarian Award, an annual recognition by the Greenville Human Relations Council of individuals who have made a commitment to positive human relations in the city.



In later years, his attention focused on American Indian causes and especially on ways to improve their quality of life and educational opportunities. He felt this group was overlooked and underserved. An endowment established in Bob and Annie's names now provides several college scholarships annually to American Indians.



His concern for his neighborhood and environment manifested itself in many ways. He hated to see litter on the side of the road; his children remember frequent stops on their way to town so he could pick up unsightly trash. After the NC Adopt-A-Highway program was established in 1988, he signed up for a 2 mile stretch along Forlines Rd. near Winterville. Per his request, the Adopt-a-Highway acknowledgement sign said that area was being picked up by "A Grateful Citizen."



Bob spent hours on his hands and knees digging up dandelions by the roots, both in his yard and around the track at the Vidant Wellness Facility in Greenville. He picked up cigarette butts wherever he saw them.



Even in death, his service to others continues. Per his wishes, his body was donated to the Duke School of Medicine for anatomical research and for use by medical students.



He is survived by children Leo (Joyce), Annette (Don), George, Warren (Libby) and Joanne (Todd); grandchildren Erica (Evan), Nathan (Juanita), Jenny (Mike), Dan and Will; three great-grandchildren; his brother Paul A. Franke and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Annie E. May, his wife of 58 years, parents Alexander P. and Hilma H. Franke and brothers Don and Doug (who was killed in World War II).



Inurnment in Winterville Cemetery will follow at a later date. The family thanks the caring and attentive staff at Atria Southpoint Walk in Durham, where he had lived since May 2015. They also thank Tim Emanuel, Allyson Edwards and Noel Robbins at the Edward Jones office on West Arlington Blvd. in Greenville, who gave Dad sound financial advice, friendship (and candy!) for decades, enabling him to enjoy a long retirement.



To honor his memory, please consider making a donation to the Robert H. and Annie M. Franke Endowment at the American Indian College Fund, PO Box 172449, Denver CO 80217-2449; picking up trash or some other project to improve the environment; or volunteering in some capacity to help your community.



We play Taps for Bob and will miss his example of service, quirky sense of humor, extensive vocabulary, patriotism, unwavering sense of community and especially his work to achieve equality and justice in this wonderful world of ours.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.



As published in The Daily Reflector

