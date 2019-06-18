Robert Stadley Hyatt
GREENVILLE - Robert Stadley Hyatt, 84, of Greenville, NC departed this life June 5, 2019 after a brief illness.
A memorial service with be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St Paul's Episcopal Church. Reception to follow in the Parish Hall at the church. Interment will be private.
He graduated from East Carolina in 1957 and has been a loyal Pirate fan ever since. Robert is survived by his wife, Carolyn, three daughters Blair Bruch (Chris) of Richmond, VA, Elizabeth "Charlie" Hyatt (Jo Ann) of Atlanta, GA, Alice Knight-Hyatt (Valerie) of Greenville, NC, and step children Tracy Wilton (Barry) and Chris Trimmer. Grandchildren Matthew and Emily Bruch, Alex, Andrew and Allie Grace Knight-Hyatt, and Somers Wilton. Robert's greatest love was working with his hands and his family. His love, guidance and presence will greatly missed by all.
The family would like thank all of the wonderful people at Vidant Hospital who took care of him in his final days. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Paul's Episcopal Church, 401 E. 4th St., Greenville, NC 27858 would be appreciated.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on June 18, 2019