GREENVILLE - Mr. Ronald Patrick Franck, 83, died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at his residence.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



He was born March 4, 1936, in Presque Isle, Maine. He was the son of the late Patrick and Annette Franck of Limestone, Maine where his father opened the first self-service supermarket. At 17, Ronald left home with his cousin Reggie Franck and traveled the country before settling in Chicago where he met his wife, Marjorie Ann Gooding of 60 years. During their early life together, they lived in 5 different states raising their family. After working in the Midwest and the Northeast, he was transferred to Grifton, NC in 1984 to be the National Sales Manager of Cox Trailers. He later became a Manufacturer's Representative for Privateer Boats and Tohatsu Motors.



He loved to travel and with his wife they saw the country from Alaska to Key West and saw the world from Thailand to St. Petersburg.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Gertrude Franck and a grandson, Lucas Franck.



He is survived by his wife, Marjorie; children, Bruce (Mary); Carol; and David (Beth); grandchildren, Lisa, Julie, Matthew, Charlie, Thomas, Jackie, Kassie and Katelyn; brothers, Camille, Gerald, Thomas, and Paul; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Peter Catholic Church, High School Youth Ministry, 2700 E. Fourth St., Greenville, NC 27858 or that you assist needy animals by donating to Pitt Friends, 2850 E. Fire Tower Road, Greenville, NC 27858.

