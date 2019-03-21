Rosa Dancey
WILLIAMSTON - Ms. Rosa Dancey, 64, died Friday, March 15, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Hamilton Burial Site, Hamilton, NC. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at United Holy Church of Deliverance, Williamston, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 355-9995
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 21, 2019