TARBORO - Ruby Gerrin Benton, 89, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus while with loved ones on June 3, 2019 at Edgecombe Health and Rehab in Tarboro. She was born on June 5, 1929 in Demorest, Georgia to Hazel Mae Dooley and William Lonnie Gerrin. She was a loving mother and grandmother and especially cherished her time with her grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday at St. James United Methodist Church with the Rev. Nathan Wittman and Rev. Caswell Shaw officiating. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall from 1:00-2:00pm on Friday.



Ruby attended Piedmont College in Georgia where she played basketball. She soon met and married Walter Green Benton on December 27, 1946 and they were devoted to each other for 68 years until his death. She spent many years raising her family and supporting her husband in his furniture business. She also worked at the telephone company in Louisburg and Heritage Hospital in Tarboro. She was a member of St. James Methodist Church in Tarboro. In her spare time, she enjoyed being a part of the Women's Club for over 35 years and also a member of the Tarboro Garden Club. In 1971, she was the recipient of the Faye Terry Humanitarian Award. She will be remembered for the kindness and love she showed her family and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her brother, Earl, and her sister Gaynell. She is survived by her two sons, Walter (Lisa) and Jim, her three grandchildren, James Benton (Taylor), Connor Marchant (Shane), and Walter (Trey) Benton, III, and two great granddaughters, Anne Fielding Benton and Cydney Haven Marchant.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to St. James United Methodist Church, 211 E St. James Street, Tarboro, NC 27886 or AseraCare Foundation, 2317-B Executive Circle, Greenville, NC 27834. The family thanks the loving staff and nurses at Edgecombe Health and Rehab, Vidant of Tarboro and Asera Care Hospice for their tender care and support.



Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Drive, Tarboro, NC 27886.



As published in The Daily Reflector

