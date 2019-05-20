Rufus "Eldon" Coltrain
BETHEL - Rufus 'Eldon' Coltrain, age 86, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Bethel Baptist Church with Reverend Heath Faircloth officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and, other times, at the home.
Mr. Coltrain was born in Martin County on January 23, 1933 to the late Elizabeth Hardison Coltrain and Rufus Allen Coltrain of Hamilton. He was a high school graduate of Farm Life School and served with the US Army in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Dell School of Medical Technology in Ashville, NC and worked for 12 years as a lab technician at Bethel Clinic with Dr. Dan Jordan, Dr. Bill Moody, and Dr. Cecil Garrenton. Mr. Coltrain trained in Tuckahoe, NY, to work in microbiology labs. He later worked for twenty five years for Burroughs Welcome in Greenville, NC.
Mr. Coltrain served as Trustee for Pitt Memorial Hospital in Greenville, NC, from March of 1977 through March of 1983. He was a member of the Bethel Rotary Club and was also chosen as Rotarian of the year in 2007-2008 for the 6th district. He was a volunteer with the Bethel fire and rescue squads. For the love of his church he served as church deacon. He loved travel, gardening, photography, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two brothers: Fredrick and Wade Coltrain. Survivors include, his wife of sixty-six years Rachel Mobley Coltrain, their daughter, Chrisa Ann Mitchell (and her husband, David) of Virginia Beach, VA, their son, Keith Eldon Coltrain (and his wife, Jennifer) of Raleigh, NC; Grandchildren: Megan Joan Coltrain, Richard Paul Mitchell, and William Fredrick Mitchell. Also surviving are two brothers: Maurice Coltrain of Elm City, NC, and Raymond Coltrain of Salisbury, NC.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Bethel Baptist Church, P.O Box 910 Bethel, NC 27812.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfh.net. Walker-Ayers Chapel of Bethel is serving the Coltrain family.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from May 20 to May 21, 2019