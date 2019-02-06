Sadie Joyce Williams Cox
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sadie Joyce Williams Cox.
SPOTSYLVANIA, VA - Sadie Joyce Williams Cox passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at age 91. She leaves behind her 2 children, Vicki (Dan) Thorp of Spotsylvania, Va., and Kenneth (Jeanette) Cox of Chesterfield, VA, 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, Jeter Cox, predeceased her, as well as an infant daughter (Amanda Faye), her parents (Walter and Sarah Williams), 12 siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her service will be held Thursday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the at or by mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 6, 2019