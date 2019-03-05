Samuel Denson Barnes, Jr.
|
FARMVILLE - Samuel Denson Barnes Jr., age 91, passed away from his earthly home, Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was surrounded by family and loved ones.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 5 at 7:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Gerald McCants and Rev. David Morton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6 until 7:00 P.M. Interment will be held Wednesday, March 6 at 1:00 P.M. at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids, NC, by Rev. Ronnie Mohn.
He was the son of Samuel Denson Barnes Sr. and Lottie Mae Smith Barnes. He was a cherished son by his parents. Through his love of his country he served as a United States Marine for thirty years. He was a veteran of Korea, Vietnam, Cuban Missile Crisis, and as his country called. He also served twenty years in the State of North Carolina Department of Corrections, Division of Prisons. As a member of Marlboro Original Free Will Baptist Church, he served his community in faith including visitation with a dear friend, WWII veteran, Jim Hobgood. He was a deacon of the church, Sunday School Superintendent, and Sunday School teacher. He was a sixty year member of the Order of Free Masons and also a member of the American Legion Post #151 of Farmville.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Geraldine Helms Barnes of the home; sons, Larry Denson Barnes and wife, Debbie of Washington, Terry Lee Barnes and wife, Linda of Monroe; grandson, Joshua Lee Barnes of Virginia Beach, VA; special sister-in-law, Marlene Huntley and husband, Kemp of Wadesboro; along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Our family greatly appreciates the care given by Vidant Hospital staff on the second floor east and north tower; also, Vidant Inpatient Hospice; and personal caregivers, Louise Sharpless, Lindsey Tripp, Peggy Godley, Karen Ball, Angelo Artis, and Tracy Stewart.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Operation Heal Our Patriots through Samaritan's Purse, samaritanspurse.org/patriots or the , www.shrinershospitalsfor children.org.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Farmville Funeral Home
