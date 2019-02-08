Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Rogerson. View Sign

Samuel Rogerson



WILLIAMSTON - Samuel Morris Rogerson, 91, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Rex Hospital, Raleigh, North Carolina.



Samuel was born on July 23, 1927, to the late Gilbert and Ethel Rogerson. He attended the Bear Grass schools and enjoyed a long life in the community he loved.



He was a self-employed brick mason for many years till health concerns forced his retirement. He took great pride in the quality of his masonry and his work is still seen in Eastern North Carolina today.



He was married for seventy years to Helen Rachel Gurkin and was the father of five sons and one daughter, grandfather of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



He was a member of the Maple Grove Christian Church.



One yearly event Samuel looked forward to throughout his lifetime was the Rogerson Family Reunion held at the Bear Grass Yucca House. This was the joining of two sides of the Rogerson clan and that was important to all who were involved.



He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Vann Rogerson, siblings; Mack Gilbert Rogerson, Kathleen R. Lilley, Bernice Rogerson, Alvia Rogerson, Carroll Rogerson, Amanda Faye Griffin, and John Rogerson.



He leaves which to cherish his memory his wife, Rachel; daughter, Marianna Mutachler; sons, Gilbert, Stevie, Stewart, and Sammy Rogerson; grandchildren, Nicole Toadvine (Jeff), Stephanie Manning (Seth), Ashley and Samantha Mutachler, Dylan and Jessica Rogerson; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Lauren, and Anna ClaireToadvine, and his furry friend, "Miss Kitty".



Visitation will be held at Maple Grove Christian Church Family Life Center on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The funeral service will be held at Maple Grove Christian Church on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.



As published in The Daily Reflector

Samuel RogersonWILLIAMSTON - Samuel Morris Rogerson, 91, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Rex Hospital, Raleigh, North Carolina.Samuel was born on July 23, 1927, to the late Gilbert and Ethel Rogerson. He attended the Bear Grass schools and enjoyed a long life in the community he loved.He was a self-employed brick mason for many years till health concerns forced his retirement. He took great pride in the quality of his masonry and his work is still seen in Eastern North Carolina today.He was married for seventy years to Helen Rachel Gurkin and was the father of five sons and one daughter, grandfather of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.He was a member of the Maple Grove Christian Church.One yearly event Samuel looked forward to throughout his lifetime was the Rogerson Family Reunion held at the Bear Grass Yucca House. This was the joining of two sides of the Rogerson clan and that was important to all who were involved.He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Vann Rogerson, siblings; Mack Gilbert Rogerson, Kathleen R. Lilley, Bernice Rogerson, Alvia Rogerson, Carroll Rogerson, Amanda Faye Griffin, and John Rogerson.He leaves which to cherish his memory his wife, Rachel; daughter, Marianna Mutachler; sons, Gilbert, Stevie, Stewart, and Sammy Rogerson; grandchildren, Nicole Toadvine (Jeff), Stephanie Manning (Seth), Ashley and Samantha Mutachler, Dylan and Jessica Rogerson; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Lauren, and Anna ClaireToadvine, and his furry friend, "Miss Kitty".Visitation will be held at Maple Grove Christian Church Family Life Center on Friday, February 8, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The funeral service will be held at Maple Grove Christian Church on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home Biggs Funeral Home

302 West Main Street

Williamston , NC 27892

(252) 792-4152 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close