Sandra Harris Jones
|
FALKLAND - Sandra Harris Jones, age 62, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Pruitt Healthcare in Farmville, NC, surrounded by family and caregivers.
Funeral service will be conducted Friday, February 8, at 3:30 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Kelly Lindsay. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 until 3:30 P.M. at the funeral home and other times at the home of Charles Harris, 5857 NC 43 North, Falkland, NC. A private burial service will be held at a later date.
Sandra was a lifelong resident of Falkland. She loved animals, children, and above all her family. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews. She often struggled in her life on this earth, but she is now at peace in the hands of her maker. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Doris Harris; brother, Larry Harris; beloved nephew, Randall Harris; and lifelong friend, Leesa Hamill, all of Falkland.
She is survived by her brothers, Charles Harris, Randy Harris, and Alan Harris, all of Falkland; sisters, Jean Crawford of Bell Arthur and Susan Heath of Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Falkland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 28, Falkland, NC 27827.
Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 7, 2019