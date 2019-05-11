Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelby Jean Davis Carroll. View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 (252)-746-3510 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





ORMONDSVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family of Shelby Jean Davis Carroll announces her passing on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the age of 82 years.



Jean, a resident of Ormondsville, NC, previously of Rocky Mount, NC, was born April 27, 1937 to S.C. (Tom) and Bet Davis of Ormondsville, NC. She was the salutatorian of her 1955 Maury High School class and the "Best" Mom a child could have. In later years, she was an employee of Greene County Schools and of Care-Works Inc., in Greenville, NC.



In the 1970's, many young girls of Rocky Mount will remember Jean as their Brownie and Girl Scout troop leader, as well as her friends from Rocky Mount, NC, will recall her skills at bridge. In her leisure, she loved baking pecan pies, socializing with friends and family, and always had a joyous smile and laughter that could light up a room. Her 2nd home in Emerald Isle was her favorite place to be and she enjoyed reading and soaking up the sun. She was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church and of Ormondsville Free Will Baptist.



Jean was predeceased in death by her husband of 35 years, William Jennings Carroll, Jr. and daughter, Carrie Lynn Carroll.



Surviving family members include her three children, Kathy C. Heath (Bobby) of Simpson, NC, Robbie J. Carroll (Ursula) of Palm Coast, FL, and lastly, Chris Carroll of Ormondsville, NC.



Jean will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren, Charlotte Adams (Mike), Catherine, Thomas, Sarah, Ashley, and Hanna Carroll, and by her great-grandchildren, Annabel and Grace Adams.



Visitation in memory of Jean will be held at 10 AM Monday, May 13th at Farmer's Funeral Home in Ayden, NC. Funeral will be held at 11 AM, following with graveside services and interment at the Winterville Cemetery.



You may send online condolences to



Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC.



As published in The Daily Reflector

