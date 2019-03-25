Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susie Cullipher Griffin. View Sign

Susie Cullipher Griffin



WILLIAMSTON - On Thursday, March 21, 2019, Susie Cullipher Griffin, age 70, of Williamston, NC, surrounded by those she loved the most, drew her last breath.



Mrs. Griffin was born on November 25, 1948. She happily worked for BB&T bank for 46 years.



Survived by her husband Wade Griffin, daughter Lea, son Elliott and wife Mindy and their children Landon and Cameron, her four sisters, and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held at Maple Grove Christian Church Monday, March 25, 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Colon Cancer Coalition or Martin Co. Senior Center.



As published in The Daily Reflector

