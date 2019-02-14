Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Talmadge Macon Neece. View Sign

Talmadge Macon Neece



DURHAM - Talmadge Macon Neece (age 94), "Talmo" to his family, died January 31, 2019.



Preceded in death by wife of 68 years, Edith; sisters, Virginia Hewitt (of Elizabeth City), Elizabeth Hylton, Dorothy Boling, and Mary Allred; he is survived by two sisters, Emily Jane Christopherson and Frances Bordelon; as well as children, Laura E. Neece-Baltaro (Richard-of Winterville), Robert T. Neece (Sharon) and Alice Neece Mine (Mark); grandchildren, Elizabeth and John Baltaro, Lara and Bennett Neece, and Lauren and Sarah Mine; five great grandchildren; nephews, nieces; and special friend, Barbara Seay.



Born in 1924 to a Randolph County NC farming family that was part of Providence Church Quaker community, throughout his life Talmadge was active in Quaker Meetings in West Hartford, Atlanta, Little Rock, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Asheville, and most recently, Durham. He was very involved in Friends General Conference.



An avid reader and lover of history and poetry, Talmadge read an entire encyclopedia at age 12 and graduated high school at 15. Too young for



After WWII, he studied Foreign Affairs at Georgetown University. He met Edith in Washington, DC (1947). In the post-war years, he worked for US Weather Service, drawing weather maps for Senators in US Senate cloakroom. He had a long career in insurance, obtaining his CPCU in 1957, and earning a JD from University of Connecticut. As VP Claims, Travelers Insurance, he was instrumental in enacting uninsured motorist coverage throughout the country. As VP/Special Litigation Counsel, Johnson & Higgins, he tackled difficult insurance problems worldwide.



Talmadge read widely and shared what he learned through "Talmo's Clipping Service," sending articles to friends and family. For much of his long life, he participated in "Great Decisions," and for several years led a Chapel Hill Library series on the US Constitution which he continued to teach at The Forest At Duke retirement community.



He was among the first male members of the League of Women Voters. Also active in the Servas organization for over 40 years, he promoted world peace--hosting hundreds of Servas international travelers, serving on US Servas Steering Committee and Board, and representing Servas at several international meetings, including Truth and Reconciliation Commission (South Africa). Talmadge delighted in having met both Dr. Martin Luther King in Atlanta and Nelson Mandela in South Africa.



Inspired by family members struggling with dyslexia, Talmadge helped found Mary McDowell Friends School (Brooklyn, NY) for children with learning disabilities, and remained a lifelong supporter of its work.



He is remembered for reading aloud to his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; reciting poetry from memory until his death; steadfastly supporting his wife in all her endeavors, and throughout her lengthy illness. He was a man of great quality.



The family thanks Durham Friends Meeting, Mary Anne Walker, Ruth Baldwin and Bonnie Oulman; Duke Hospice (especially Rebecca Poe, RN); The Forest At Duke and Right at Home personnel for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcomed to Mary McDowell Friends School, 20 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201; Guilford College, 5800 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410 (Memo: "Neece Family Fund, memory of Talmadge Neece"); Durham Friends Meeting, 404 Alexander Avenue, Durham, NC 27705-4706.



Handicapped accessible Memorial Service will be held at The Forest at Duke, 2701 Pickett Road, Durham, Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Quaker Memorial Service at Durham Friends Meeting, 404 Alexander Avenue, Durham, will be on Sunday, February 24th 2:00 PM, followed by visitation with family 3:00-5:00.



As published in The Daily Reflector

Talmadge Macon NeeceDURHAM - Talmadge Macon Neece (age 94), "Talmo" to his family, died January 31, 2019.Preceded in death by wife of 68 years, Edith; sisters, Virginia Hewitt (of Elizabeth City), Elizabeth Hylton, Dorothy Boling, and Mary Allred; he is survived by two sisters, Emily Jane Christopherson and Frances Bordelon; as well as children, Laura E. Neece-Baltaro (Richard-of Winterville), Robert T. Neece (Sharon) and Alice Neece Mine (Mark); grandchildren, Elizabeth and John Baltaro, Lara and Bennett Neece, and Lauren and Sarah Mine; five great grandchildren; nephews, nieces; and special friend, Barbara Seay.Born in 1924 to a Randolph County NC farming family that was part of Providence Church Quaker community, throughout his life Talmadge was active in Quaker Meetings in West Hartford, Atlanta, Little Rock, New Orleans, Brooklyn, Asheville, and most recently, Durham. He was very involved in Friends General Conference.An avid reader and lover of history and poetry, Talmadge read an entire encyclopedia at age 12 and graduated high school at 15. Too young for WWII , he enrolled at Guilford College, working in the campus laundry and as weatherman at the local airport (which sparked a life-long interest in weather). He was proud to have paid for his education. As WWII dragged on, he enlisted in the Navy. Serving as Lieutenant, he was personnel officer for an all-black unit (Navy B-1 Band members from NC-including Greenville) at Manana Barracks on the hill above Pearl Harbor. He helped integrate the USN and assigned the first African-American Pharmacists Mate to a Navy ship in the Pacific. The great jazz musician, John Coltrane, served in his unit and Talmadge was thrilled to have contributed film footage to the recent movie on Coltrane's life, "Chasing Trane."After WWII, he studied Foreign Affairs at Georgetown University. He met Edith in Washington, DC (1947). In the post-war years, he worked for US Weather Service, drawing weather maps for Senators in US Senate cloakroom. He had a long career in insurance, obtaining his CPCU in 1957, and earning a JD from University of Connecticut. As VP Claims, Travelers Insurance, he was instrumental in enacting uninsured motorist coverage throughout the country. As VP/Special Litigation Counsel, Johnson & Higgins, he tackled difficult insurance problems worldwide.Talmadge read widely and shared what he learned through "Talmo's Clipping Service," sending articles to friends and family. For much of his long life, he participated in "Great Decisions," and for several years led a Chapel Hill Library series on the US Constitution which he continued to teach at The Forest At Duke retirement community.He was among the first male members of the League of Women Voters. Also active in the Servas organization for over 40 years, he promoted world peace--hosting hundreds of Servas international travelers, serving on US Servas Steering Committee and Board, and representing Servas at several international meetings, including Truth and Reconciliation Commission (South Africa). Talmadge delighted in having met both Dr. Martin Luther King in Atlanta and Nelson Mandela in South Africa.Inspired by family members struggling with dyslexia, Talmadge helped found Mary McDowell Friends School (Brooklyn, NY) for children with learning disabilities, and remained a lifelong supporter of its work.He is remembered for reading aloud to his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; reciting poetry from memory until his death; steadfastly supporting his wife in all her endeavors, and throughout her lengthy illness. He was a man of great quality.The family thanks Durham Friends Meeting, Mary Anne Walker, Ruth Baldwin and Bonnie Oulman; Duke Hospice (especially Rebecca Poe, RN); The Forest At Duke and Right at Home personnel for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcomed to Mary McDowell Friends School, 20 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201; Guilford College, 5800 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410 (Memo: "Neece Family Fund, memory of Talmadge Neece"); Durham Friends Meeting, 404 Alexander Avenue, Durham, NC 27705-4706.Handicapped accessible Memorial Service will be held at The Forest at Duke, 2701 Pickett Road, Durham, Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Quaker Memorial Service at Durham Friends Meeting, 404 Alexander Avenue, Durham, will be on Sunday, February 24th 2:00 PM, followed by visitation with family 3:00-5:00.As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close