Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory 1937 North Sharon Amity Road Charlotte , NC 28205 (704)-567-1500 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Providence Baptist Church 4921 Randolph Rd Charlotte , NC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Providence Baptist Church 4921 Randolph Rd Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Lee Manning Adcock



CHARLOTTE - Terry Lee Manning Adcock passed away peacefully while surrounded by family in the early morning on Monday, May 13 after a long, courageous fight with Leukemia.



Born in Greenville, North Carolina in 1954, she went to high school at Rose High. She attended college at the East Carolina University where she studied nursing. She was a registered nurse at Wake County Memorial Hospital and the American Red Cross of Durham, which fostered her lifelong dedication to caring for others.



Terry Adcock was a strong, southern woman who was everything to everyone.



She was the cherished daughter to the late James and Verta Manning and caring sister to the late Stevie Manning. She was a treasured daughter-in-law to Patsy Adcock and the late Rev. Irvin Adcock.



She was a devoted wife of 40 years to Dr. Jimmie Adcock, whom she met at Wake Memorial Hospital in 1977. He was an orderly; she a registered nurse. Their marriage was an example to all of commitment, unyielding support and love.



She was the beloved mother of four children - Ellen Sears and David Adcock and their respective spouses Josh Sears and Khushi Shah Adcock. She was the most loving grandmother of Sara Grace (age 8) and James Sears (age 6), who affectionately referred to her as Mimi.



She was a faithful servant of the Lord and taught a young children's Sunday School class at Providence Baptist Church for years. She was a loyal friend and mother-figure to many and was capable of boundless unconditional love for anyone who crossed her path. She was everyone's first champion and made sure all knew their worth. She possessed a sharp wit, was profoundly funny, and her laugh filled a room with joy. She was a divine cook who never let anyone go hungry. She was an exquisite and thankfully generous baker - famous for her pound cakes. She loved coffee, sweet tea, fried okra, fried oysters, chocolate, rescuing dogs, cruising on the pontoon boat with her dog, the color red, beach music, and above all sitting on the screened-in porch at The Lake with friends and family and "watching the water go by."



She was unmatched in kindness, gratitude, grace, the ability to listen and to give sound advice. Her impact on the world is immeasurable and she will be dearly missed.



A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, May 20 at 2:00 P.M. at Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Be The Match (



As published in The Daily Reflector

Terry Lee Manning AdcockCHARLOTTE - Terry Lee Manning Adcock passed away peacefully while surrounded by family in the early morning on Monday, May 13 after a long, courageous fight with Leukemia.Born in Greenville, North Carolina in 1954, she went to high school at Rose High. She attended college at the East Carolina University where she studied nursing. She was a registered nurse at Wake County Memorial Hospital and the American Red Cross of Durham, which fostered her lifelong dedication to caring for others.Terry Adcock was a strong, southern woman who was everything to everyone.She was the cherished daughter to the late James and Verta Manning and caring sister to the late Stevie Manning. She was a treasured daughter-in-law to Patsy Adcock and the late Rev. Irvin Adcock.She was a devoted wife of 40 years to Dr. Jimmie Adcock, whom she met at Wake Memorial Hospital in 1977. He was an orderly; she a registered nurse. Their marriage was an example to all of commitment, unyielding support and love.She was the beloved mother of four children - Ellen Sears and David Adcock and their respective spouses Josh Sears and Khushi Shah Adcock. She was the most loving grandmother of Sara Grace (age 8) and James Sears (age 6), who affectionately referred to her as Mimi.She was a faithful servant of the Lord and taught a young children's Sunday School class at Providence Baptist Church for years. She was a loyal friend and mother-figure to many and was capable of boundless unconditional love for anyone who crossed her path. She was everyone's first champion and made sure all knew their worth. She possessed a sharp wit, was profoundly funny, and her laugh filled a room with joy. She was a divine cook who never let anyone go hungry. She was an exquisite and thankfully generous baker - famous for her pound cakes. She loved coffee, sweet tea, fried okra, fried oysters, chocolate, rescuing dogs, cruising on the pontoon boat with her dog, the color red, beach music, and above all sitting on the screened-in porch at The Lake with friends and family and "watching the water go by."She was unmatched in kindness, gratitude, grace, the ability to listen and to give sound advice. Her impact on the world is immeasurable and she will be dearly missed.A Service of Remembrance will be held on Monday, May 20 at 2:00 P.M. at Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Be The Match ( bethematch.org ) an international bone marrow registry, which we also encourage all to join as potential donors and help save a life.As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close