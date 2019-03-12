Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Wade Gardner Jr.. View Sign

Tommy Wade Gardner, Jr.



WHITSETT - Mr. Tommy Wade Gardner, Jr., 60, resident of Whitsett, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Tommy was born on August 2, 1958 in Williamston, NC, a son to Tommy Wade Gardner, Sr. and Peggy O'Neill Long Gardner. He was a 1976 graduate of Williamston High School, where he had a stellar baseball career. Tommy attended East Carolina University, where he met the love of his life, Emily Bedsole Gardner. While at ECU, Tommy was known as "The Southeast Giant", where he was a DJ at Chapter 10. He later enrolled at ECPI and went on to work at Century Data Systems. Tommy also served in the North Carolina National Guard. In 2002, Tommy, along with Wayne Williams and Bart Collins, founded Macro Integrations Services, where he served as Owner/Vice-President of Operations.



Most of all, Tommy enjoyed playing golf, listening to music, spending time with his family, sitting in his chair with his beloved dog, "Maxx", traveling, baseball, Civil War History, and was an avid UNC Tarheel fan. Tommy's quiet generosity of his time and resources benefited many.



In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Pearlie Albert Gardner, Lydia Wilson Gardner, Willie McCoy Long and Swannie Wynne Long.



Surviving are his loving wife of over 36 years, Emily Bedsole Gardner of the home; two sons, Tommy Wade "Tripp" Gardner III of Gibsonville, NC and Tanner Allen Gardner of the home; his father, Tommy Wade Gardner, Sr. and wife Shirley of Williamston, NC; three brothers, Timothy O'Neal Gardner of Tega Cay, SC, Terry Allen Gardner and wife Rachel of Washington, NC, Toby Lane Gardner and wife Kim of Macclesfield, NC; sister-in-law, Sally Bedsole of White Lake, NC; aunt, Cathy Long Warren and Edward of Williamston, NC; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Tommy's life will be held at 1 pm Wednesday, March 13 in the chapel of Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, Sedgefield, with Rev. Ray Whittington officiating. Burial will follow in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the committal service at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Tommy's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Moses H. Cone, Select Specialty Hospital, and Guilford Health Care Center for the compassionate care provided to Tommy and his family.



As published in The Daily Reflector

