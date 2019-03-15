Verna Jenkins Grimes

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "i know mrs grimes for over 50 years. she was like a mom to..."
    - john schmon

Verna Jenkins Grimes

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Verna Jenkins Grimes, 77, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Philippi Church of Christ, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Funeral Home
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 355-9995
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.