Verna Jenkins Grimes
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Verna Jenkins Grimes, 77, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Philippi Church of Christ, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 355-9995
Published in The Daily Reflector on Mar. 15, 2019