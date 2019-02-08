Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernice Boyd Hudson. View Sign





GREENVILLE - Mrs. Vernice Boyd Hudson, 98, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by her pastor, Rev. Phillip Boykin. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



Mrs. Hudson, a native of Pitt County, lived most of her life in the Ham's Crossroads community with her husband, Mayhue, who preceded her in death. She was a long time member of Black Jack Free Will Baptist Church. She spent her entire life loving the Lord her God with all her heart and loving her neighbors as herself.



She is survived by a son, Robin Hudson and wife, Pam; daughter, Linda H. Gould and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Penny H. Elks and husband Tracy, Janet Shirley and husband, Stephen, Jill Holland and husband, Jared, Richard Gould and wife, Meghan, Katie G. Hancock and husband, Steven, and Courtney G. Beaman and husband, Stephen; great grandchildren, Harley, Hugh, Macianne and Madaline Elks, Haley Shirley, Addison Holland, and Levi Gould.



The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at her home.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Black Jack Free Will Baptist Church, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, NC 27858.



