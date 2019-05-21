Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Ann Holliday Harrison. View Sign Service Information Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. 302 West Main Street Williamston , NC 27892 (252)-792-4152 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Ann Holliday Harrison



GREENVILLE - Virginia Ann Holliday Harrison, a resident of 1068 Dixie Trail, passed away at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC on Sunday May 19, 2019, after a brief period of illness. The daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Ruth Jones Holliday, Ann was born February 14, 1938 on the family farm of her maternal grandparents in the Williams Township community near Williamston.



A 1956 graduate of Williamston High School and Greenville Beauty School in 1957, Ann began a lifelong career as a professional hairstylist briefly in Tarboro and later Williamston associating with the late Thessie Barnhill. In the early 1960s, she and the late Lillian R. Gurganus partnered to form Lil-Ann's Beauty Salon. Another partnership with Russell and Hester Lilley was undertaken prior to Ann and husband Fred establishing Ann's Beauty Shop in January 1969. A charter member and founder of the first Martin County Cosmetology Association, Ann was considered one of the best in her field and enjoyed a very successful patronage until her retirement in January 2014. Her customers and business associates were dearly loved lifelong friends.



Through a mutual connection, Ann met the love of her life, Frederick Willard Harrison, Sr. in 1953. The couple married on August 9, 1959 at Community Christian Church near Williamston. Two children, Frederick Willard Harrison, Jr. and Leigh Ann Harrison were born to this union. Ann was deeply devoted to her children and family. Like her own mother, she was an avid gardener and talented cook, her unique "tomato cakes" a family favorite.



Ann enjoyed involvement in civic affairs and performing arts, serving on the Williamston Planning Board in the 1990s and early 2000s and the Martin County Community Concert Band under direction of the late Jack Butler in the 1980s.



An active member of Community Christian Church, where she nurtured an interest in singing in youth and early womanhood, Ann later moved her membership to Holly Springs United Methodist Church in 1973, serving there in various capacities as a trustee, member of the Administrative Board, Women's Society and long-time choir member.



Truly compassionate, caring and highly dependable, Ann taught her children to be confident in their God-given abilities, at all times strive to do be their best and always be considerate and thoughtful of others. Besides her parents, Woodrow and Ruth, she was an exemplary caretaker to her father-in-law, Willard B. Harrison throughout his retirement years. Growing up on the farm, she readily understood the meaning of pulling together and trusting always in the unwavering grace and infinite power of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. While she gave time to a multitude of interests and hobbies over the years including needlework, sewing, crafts, travel, collecting, some tennis and bridge, Ann most delighted in family weekends at the at the beach and particularly the solitude and joy of boating and fishing excursions with Fred and children over many years.



In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert Dawson (Bob) and Martha Perry Jones of Williamston and paternal grandparents, W. Jackson and Lucy Mizell Holliday of Jamesville.



In addition to her husband and children she is survived by three sisters; Carolyn H. Mills (Charles) of Williamston, Judy H. Bailey (Earl) of Bear Grass and Nell H. Taylor (Dan) of the Farm Life along with nieces and nephews; Lynn Mills of Wilmington, Jan Baker (Doug) of Williamston, Chris Bailey (Beth) of Onslow County, Jason Bailey (Angie) of Wake County, Jim Taylor of Farm Life and Joy T. Holliday (Thomas) of Bear Grass and great nieces and nephews; Kailey Baker of Wilmington, Cole Baker of Williamston, Caitlyn Bailey of Onslow, Wyatt and Emerson Bailey of Wake, James and Jamie Holliday of Bear Grass.



Visitation will be Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00pm at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston. Funeral service will commence at Holly Springs Methodist Church at 11:00 am Wednesday May 22, followed with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston.



Condolences may be made at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Virginia Ann Holliday HarrisonGREENVILLE - Virginia Ann Holliday Harrison, a resident of 1068 Dixie Trail, passed away at Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC on Sunday May 19, 2019, after a brief period of illness. The daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Ruth Jones Holliday, Ann was born February 14, 1938 on the family farm of her maternal grandparents in the Williams Township community near Williamston.A 1956 graduate of Williamston High School and Greenville Beauty School in 1957, Ann began a lifelong career as a professional hairstylist briefly in Tarboro and later Williamston associating with the late Thessie Barnhill. In the early 1960s, she and the late Lillian R. Gurganus partnered to form Lil-Ann's Beauty Salon. Another partnership with Russell and Hester Lilley was undertaken prior to Ann and husband Fred establishing Ann's Beauty Shop in January 1969. A charter member and founder of the first Martin County Cosmetology Association, Ann was considered one of the best in her field and enjoyed a very successful patronage until her retirement in January 2014. Her customers and business associates were dearly loved lifelong friends.Through a mutual connection, Ann met the love of her life, Frederick Willard Harrison, Sr. in 1953. The couple married on August 9, 1959 at Community Christian Church near Williamston. Two children, Frederick Willard Harrison, Jr. and Leigh Ann Harrison were born to this union. Ann was deeply devoted to her children and family. Like her own mother, she was an avid gardener and talented cook, her unique "tomato cakes" a family favorite.Ann enjoyed involvement in civic affairs and performing arts, serving on the Williamston Planning Board in the 1990s and early 2000s and the Martin County Community Concert Band under direction of the late Jack Butler in the 1980s.An active member of Community Christian Church, where she nurtured an interest in singing in youth and early womanhood, Ann later moved her membership to Holly Springs United Methodist Church in 1973, serving there in various capacities as a trustee, member of the Administrative Board, Women's Society and long-time choir member.Truly compassionate, caring and highly dependable, Ann taught her children to be confident in their God-given abilities, at all times strive to do be their best and always be considerate and thoughtful of others. Besides her parents, Woodrow and Ruth, she was an exemplary caretaker to her father-in-law, Willard B. Harrison throughout his retirement years. Growing up on the farm, she readily understood the meaning of pulling together and trusting always in the unwavering grace and infinite power of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. While she gave time to a multitude of interests and hobbies over the years including needlework, sewing, crafts, travel, collecting, some tennis and bridge, Ann most delighted in family weekends at the at the beach and particularly the solitude and joy of boating and fishing excursions with Fred and children over many years.In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert Dawson (Bob) and Martha Perry Jones of Williamston and paternal grandparents, W. Jackson and Lucy Mizell Holliday of Jamesville.In addition to her husband and children she is survived by three sisters; Carolyn H. Mills (Charles) of Williamston, Judy H. Bailey (Earl) of Bear Grass and Nell H. Taylor (Dan) of the Farm Life along with nieces and nephews; Lynn Mills of Wilmington, Jan Baker (Doug) of Williamston, Chris Bailey (Beth) of Onslow County, Jason Bailey (Angie) of Wake County, Jim Taylor of Farm Life and Joy T. Holliday (Thomas) of Bear Grass and great nieces and nephews; Kailey Baker of Wilmington, Cole Baker of Williamston, Caitlyn Bailey of Onslow, Wyatt and Emerson Bailey of Wake, James and Jamie Holliday of Bear Grass.Visitation will be Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00pm at Biggs Funeral Home in Williamston. Funeral service will commence at Holly Springs Methodist Church at 11:00 am Wednesday May 22, followed with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Williamston.Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close