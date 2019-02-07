Wardell Blow
GREENVILLE - Wardell Blow, 92 1005 Apt. A Myrtle Avenue, passed away on January 31, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:00 pm Saturday at English Chapel Church. A viewing will be 12 noon - 1:00 pm at the church. Burial will be in Homestead Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Blake Phillips Funeral Services. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019