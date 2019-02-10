Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William E. "Bill" Spiegelberg. View Sign

William "Bill" E. Spiegelberg



GREENVILLE - William "Bill" E. Spiegelberg, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 08, 2019, surrounded by family.



The Funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10 AM at St. Gabriel Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Bill was born March 22, 1924 and raised in McKeesport, PA where he was a part of a large close-knit Irish Catholic family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Jane Braun, and their son, Mark. He was also preceded in death by his parents, William and Catherine (Dunlay) Spiegelberg, son-in-laws, Kenan Fleming and Carl Barrett, sister-in-law, Mary Hecksel, brother-in-law, John Braun, brother and sister-in-law Martin and Norma Braun.



Bill served in the Navy during



Bill and Jane moved to Jackson, MI where he started his career with the Goodyear Tire Co. After raising 9 children with numerous transfers to Danville VA, Fayetteville NC, Cumberland MD and 30 years with the company, they retired to Morehead City NC. After Jane passed away, Bill married Kay (Phillips) and spent 13 wonderful years traveling, golfing, entertaining friends and family, and raising their dogs, Birdie and Duke. Bill loved traveling, fishing and golfing, but his passion was his family. He was a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Greenville NC.



He is survived by his "Original Nine", Shawn Spiegelberg of Fort Wayne IN, Sally Barrett of Fayetteville NC, Kathy Fleming of Greenville NC, Janet (Cameron) Watkins of Lynchburg VA, Anne Hobbs of Greenville NC, Tony (Tara) Spiegelberg of Huntington WVA, John (Suzy) Spiegelberg of Fayetteville NC, Karen Davis of Portland OR, Mary (Kevin) Farley of Fayetteville NC, as well as 16 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, Sister-in-law, Mary Lou Braun and Brother-in-law, Richard Hecksel as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal." Old Irish Poem



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

