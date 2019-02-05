William Howard Vanderford, Jr.
ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. William Howard Vanderford, Jr., 76, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Mr. Vanderford was a member of the Gold Point Christian Church. He had served as a deacon at Gold Point and on other committees there. William was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Latham Vanderford of the home; a daughter Billie Marie Vanderford of Robersonville; a sister, Nan Owens of Wilson; 2 brothers, Wayne Vanderford and wife Joyce of New Bern, N.C. and Eddie Vanderford and wife Joanie of Robersonville. William was also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as 1 great niece and 2 great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys Taylor and William Howard Vanderford, Sr.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening February 6th at Biggs Funeral Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. in Robersonville, N.C. A funeral service will be held at the Biggs Chapel in Robersonville at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday , February 7th.
Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to The Gold Point Christian Church C/O Janie Roberson, P.O. box 758, Robersonville, N.C. 27871. Online Condolences at www.biggsfuneralhome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
