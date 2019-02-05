William Howard Vanderford Jr.

Obituary
William Howard Vanderford, Jr.

ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. William Howard Vanderford, Jr., 76, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019. Mr. Vanderford was a member of the Gold Point Christian Church. He had served as a deacon at Gold Point and on other committees there. William was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Latham Vanderford of the home; a daughter Billie Marie Vanderford of Robersonville; a sister, Nan Owens of Wilson; 2 brothers, Wayne Vanderford and wife Joyce of New Bern, N.C. and Eddie Vanderford and wife Joanie of Robersonville. William was also survived by several nieces and nephews as well as 1 great niece and 2 great nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys Taylor and William Howard Vanderford, Sr.

Visitation will be Wednesday evening February 6th at Biggs Funeral Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. in Robersonville, N.C. A funeral service will be held at the Biggs Chapel in Robersonville at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday , February 7th.

Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to The Gold Point Christian Church C/O Janie Roberson, P.O. box 758, Robersonville, N.C. 27871. Online Condolences at www.biggsfuneralhome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 5, 2019
U.S. Army World War II
