Willie Lou Dunlow
WILLIAMSTON - Willie Lou Dunlow, 84 years of age, passed Saturday, February 23, 2019.
Lou was born March 13, 1934 to the late Willie M. and Emma Moore Bowen. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, William Hodie Dunlow. Lou worked at Burroughs Wellcome for 22 years.
Lou loved to read her Bible and was very active in her church. She had some of the best home cooking, and always provided a great meal for her family after church on Sunday. She and Hodie loved traveling and made numerous road trips to California to visit her sister, Doris. Crafting, word searches and keeping a stash of chocolate candy were some of her favorite hobbies. Mostly, she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Fannie Leggett and Dolly Nicholson, and brothers, Herman Bowen and Robert Bowen.
She is survived by a son, Joey Dunlow and wife, Susan of Williamston; a granddaughter, Suzanne Evans and husband, Spence, and great grandchildren, Tyson and Emma of Winterville; sisters, Allie Toth of Mocksville N.C., and Doris Mobley and husband, James of National City, California; sister-in-law, Gayle Bowen of Williamston, and many nephews and nieces, including a special niece, Ellen Taylor of Windsor.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday at Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church at 2 P.M. with the Rev. Chris Watkins officiating. Her burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday night from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church, and at other times at the home of Joey & Susan Dunlow, 1310 Tall Timbers, Williamston, NC 27892.
A special thank you to the staff of the Vintage Inn for your continued care and support during her time there.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1248 Tyner Road, Williamston, NC 27892.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 25, 2019