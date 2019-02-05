ADIEF BELL OXENDINE

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Adief Bell Oxendine was born on July 31, 1921, and departed this world and entered God's Glory on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

Mrs.Adief was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Mr. Milford Oxendine Sr.; parents, Mr. Giles, and Mrs. Charity Oxendine; two brothers, Mr. George Pate Oxendine, and Mr. Curley Oxendine; two sisters, Ms. Crida Mae Lowry, and Ms. Heannie Ransome.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Berea Baptist Church with the Revs. Chris Hunt, Bruce Swett, and Dr. Milford Oxendine Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Left with many beautiful memories of her life to God and family is her son, Rev. Dr. Milford Oxendine Jr. (Jeannie); daughter, Mrs. Freida Oxendine Bullard (Jude); four precious grandchildren, Shane Oxendine (Jo-Ann), Scarlette Oxendine (Edward), Aaron Oxendine (Joanna), and Christopher Oxendine (Valentina); 14 beautiful grandchildren, Brandon, Zachary, Shane Jr., Victoria, Emory Claire, Laython, Jeremy, Jaylyn, Adrianna, Grayson, McKinley, Jordan, Ayden, and Allie Grayln.

Mrs. Adief was born the second oldest child to Mrs. Charity and Mr. Giles on July 31, 1921. After high school graduation, she was the first May Day queen. She received her degree from Indian Normal School in 1945. She loved teaching and was an excellent educator.

All who knew Mrs. Oxendine knew her as a prayer warrior. If a need was brought to her attention she brought it to God. Always with a kind word she used her wisdom to encourage others and lift them up.

She often quoted from Deuteronomy 33: "The eternal God is my refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms." It was upon those arms in which she put her trust for her need of salvation and for every daily need. Her final prayer was that all whom she knew would also find that same peace she found in those everlasting arms.

Mrs. Adief was the last surviving charter member of the Green Pine Freewill Baptist Church. She spent her life serving God, her family, her church and her community. Her sweet genuine spirit left even those who were merely brief acquaintances with the feeling that they were loved and important to her.

Her many activities and interest included gardening, reading, sewing and cooking; homemade biscuits and cakes were particularly appreciated by her family. She also made dolls and their homemade clothes.

While she drew her last breath, she departed this world and entered her heavenly home where her beloved husband, Milford Sr. was waiting for her at the Pearly Gate. Joining hands, they both walked down Hallelujah Square and are enjoying joy and peace on the Golden Street. They are now in Heaven and will never know no tears and sorrow. May she grace God's kingdom as much as she has engraced our daily lives.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Locklear & Son Funeral Home.