ANNIE MCGIRT ADAMS

RALEIGH — Mrs. Annie McGirt Adams, 88, of Atlanta, Ga., and formerly of Raleigh, N.C., transitioned to her Heavenly home on Feb. 4, 2109.

She was born on July 5, 1930, in Robeson County to the late Mr. and Mrs. John Will and Callie McGirt. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Wanda Lou Royal (Ray); her grandson, Wilton Ray Royal Jr.; her sisters, Mrs. Jessie Locklear, Mrs. Sarah Sanderson, Mrs. Shirley Butler Boykin, Mrs. Catherine McCormick Boykin; and her brothers, Mr. Lee Tom McGirt, Mr. Ervin McGirt, Mr. David McGirt, Mr. John J. McGirt, and Mr. Winford McGirt.

Mrs. Adams leaves to cherish her memories two sons, Curtis Junior McGirt (Debra) of Bunceton, Mo., and Jon McNeill of Atlanta, Ga.; a sister Mrs. Ruth Locklear of Fredericksburg, Va.; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and her group of adopted boys.

There will not be a service held. Mom wanted everyone to remember her the way you last saw her and reminisce on all the memories that you have of her.