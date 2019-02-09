BEVERELY ANNE 'BEV' CLARK

PEMBROKE — Ms. Beverely Anne "Bev" Clark, 49, of 128 Reo Drive, Pembroke, N.C., was born Sept. 9, 1969, and departed this life on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at home, after an extended battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lacy Lee Oxendine Jr.; her paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe (Lela) Clark; her father, Mr. Fred Allen ("Big Fred") Clark; and her nephew, Mr. Sydrico "Rico" Oxendine.

Beverly was a graduate of the 1987 class at West Robeson High School in Pembroke. She was employed with Unilever-Raeford at the time of her passing.

Ms. Clark leaves to cherish her memories, her partner, Sheri Lynn Ransom-Clark of the home; her mother, Mrs. Wilma Oxendine Clark of Pembroke; two brothers, Mr. William Oxendine (Veronica) and Ryan Clark, both of Pembroke; a sister, Demetrice Clark of Pembroke; a daughter, Chris Bryant (Jason) of Fayetteville; two sons, Aaron Rogers of Lumberton and Kevin D. Ransom of Maryville, Tenn.; a grandson, Hunter Bryant of Fayetteville; a very special friend, Suzanna Rogers of Lumberton; two nephews, William Ashton Oxendine and Austin Ryan Clark; two nieces, Bryttany Michelle Oxendine and Jazemine Alexiss Oxendine; and a great-nephew, Braydon Scott Oxendine; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Pembroke.