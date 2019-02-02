CARROLL BROWN

MOORESVILLE — Carroll Brown, 85, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, with his loving wife, Jane, by his side.

Carroll was born March 28, 1933, to the late Noah Benton Brown and Lillian Lucas Brown. Carroll grew up in Hoke County, graduating from Hoke High School in 1952. He farmed for a couple of years after finishing school. Carroll worked for Amerotron for 11 years in various departments. He became a computer programmer in 1961, starting his career in Data Processing. Carroll began working for J.P. Stevens in Aberdeen in 1965. He worked for Southern National Bank in Lumberton beginning in 1967. Carroll retired from Southern National Bank of Charlotte in 1995, when they merged with BB&T.

Carroll's family will remember him as caring, loving, intelligent, witty, and funny. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Carroll is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jane Hartsell Brown. He leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Duane Benton Brown and wife Amy and Kevin Carroll Brown and wife Susan, as well as grandchildren, Leia and Lucas Brown and David Smith. Carroll is survived by numerous special cousins.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Roseland United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. A private family interment will be held.

The family wishes to thank the Cancer Care Team at Novant Presbyterian in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a cancer organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home ofSouthern Pines.