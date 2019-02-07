ERNIE NEAL BRITT

PEMBROKE — Mrs. Ernie Neal Britt, of Pembroke, departed this life and entered her heavenly home on Feb. 6, 2019.

She was born on May 31, 1951, to the late Al Norton and Margaret Norton of St. Pauls.

The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Smyrna Baptist Church with the Revs. Carl A. Pevia and Gerald Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Robeson Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Danny M. Britt; a son, Carson Jr. Norton; a daughter, Fannie Bell Sampson; two sisters, Nita Rose, and Jean Ray Norton; and a brother, Ronald Ray Hunt.

She is survived by three sons, Johnny and Donnie (Sandra) Norton, and Chris Britt, all of Lumberton; two daughters, Margie (Bo Jack) Williamson of Richfield, and Linda (James Kelly) Sanderson of Pembroke; six brothers, James Hunt, Donald Hunt, Tommy Norton, Lacy Norton, Sammy Norton, and Michael Norton, all of Lumberton; six sisters; Annie Cummings of Rowland, Willie Neal Williamson of Fayetteville, Diana Norton, Almaner Norton, Susan McNeill of Lumberton, and Rose Norton of McDonald; nine grandsons, Kenny, Johnny, Vinson, KAS, Jerry, Talmadge, William, James Kelly, and Kelly Ray; three granddaughters, Jolanda, Erica,and Margaret; five great-grandson; and seven great-granddaughters.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. from the Smyrna Baptist Church 8003 N.C. 211 East, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Ernie Neal Britt, c/o Smyrna Baptist Church, 8003 N.C. 211 East, Lumberton, N.C., 28358.

Services entrusted to Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.