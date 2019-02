FREDDIE SMITH

LUMBERTON — Mr. Freddie Smith, 65, of Lumberton, passed away Jan. 30, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at Lumberton Sr. High School at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held Friday at Colvin Funeral Home from 3 to 6 p.m. Burial will be at Blanks Cemetery.

The services are entrusted to Colvin Funeral Home, Lumberton.