HAROLD SCOTT

LUMBERTON — Harold Scott, 64, of 1798 Backswamp Road, Lumberton, departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Robeson County, on Dec. 15, 1954, the son of Clara Bell Scott and the late Percell Scott Sr.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Rock Church of God. Burial will follow at Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Harold is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandra Kay Scott of the home; two children, Jonathan (Elissa) Scott of Lumberton, and Kimberly (Jeremy) Brown of Havelock; three grandchildren, Chandler Scott, Cambyl Scott, and Lincoln Brown; four brothers, Renferd Scott, Percell Scott Jr. (Tracie), Ricky Scott, and Jeff Scott; three sisters, Ida (Winston) Hunt, Teresa (David) Goins, and Tammie (Roosevelt) Scott; and a host of relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Rock Church of God.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.