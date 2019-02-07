JAMES SANFORD STEWART

LUMBERTON — Mr. James Sanford Stewart, aka "Birthday Man," 86, of Pretty Lane, Lumberton, transitioned to his heavenly home on Feb. 4, 2019, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at New Point Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife of 68 years, Retha Griffin Stewart; two daughters, Faye Olo of Fayetteville, and Barbara Stewart of Lumberton; two sons, Buddy Stewart, and Terry Stewart (Kim), both of Lumberton; his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Victoria Olo of Charlotte, Dena Olo of Greenville, Solomona Olo of Fayetteville, Jason and JJ Stewart of Lumberton, Renee Barnes of Lumberton, and Sherrill Hunt of Lumberton; great-grandchildren, Samora Janae Olo, Nia Stewart, and Ronald (Tripp); a sister, Celia Wilson of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; along with a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.