KELLY ELIZABETH JACKSON

ORRUM — Ms. Kelly Elizabeth Jackson, 34, of Orrum, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1984, in Robeson County, to Wayne and Wanda Jackson.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gavin Blake Byrd; her paternal grandfather, Garfield Jackson; her maternal grandparents, Wayne and Mary Lassiter; and a special cousin, David Jackson.

Along with her parents, she is also survived by her paternal grandmother, Grace Jackson of Lumberton; a sister, Raven Ortiz (J.J.) of Charlottesville, Va.; her daughter, Riley Byrd and her fiancé, Johnny Byrd, both of the home; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Floyd Mortuary & Crematory Inc. in Lumberton.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Broad Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery in Orrum with Pastor Jason Fairfax officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Dept. 4183, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, Texas, 75265, or to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla., 33607.

