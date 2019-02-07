MARY FRANCES ALEXANDER

MAXTON — Mary Frances Alexander, 70, formerly of Maxton, died Feb. 1, 2019, in Kannapolis.

The funeral services will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home, Laurinburg. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, Laurinburg.

Survivors includ, a daughter, Teresa Moore of Charlotte; and two sons, Jerome Moody, and Claude Adams, also of Charlotte; and a sister, Doris Waters of Maxton.

Lawrence Jackson Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.