Ms. Ruth McQueen Arnette

RUTH MCQUEEN ARNETTE

FAIRMONT — Ms. Ruth McQueen Arnette, 91, of Fairmont, transitioned from time to eternal peace on Feb. 6, 2019, at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center in Matthews.

The services celebrating her precious life and legacy will be conducted Sunday at 2 p.m. at Mill Branch Baptist Church in Fairmont. She will rest from her labors at Fairmont Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Worley Mortuary & Cremation Service of Fairmont and Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.

