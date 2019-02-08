TOMMY LEWIS

RED SPRINGS — Mr. Tommy Lewis, 66, of Red Springs, N.C., was born Sept. 8, 1952, in Robeson County, North Carolina. He entered into his heavenly home on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2018, at Southeastern Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his adopted father, Harlis Hunt, adopted mother, Bliggie Hunt, father-in-law, Willie Locklear, mother-in-law, Lillie Goins Locklear, sister-in-law, Mary Joyce Locklear and brother-in-law, Glenn Thomas Locklear.

Mr. Tommy was a devoted and dedicated member to his church Rock of Ages Church. He was retired from Lumber River Electric Membership Corp, where he worked as a right of way supervisor.

He leaves to cherish many good memories his loving wife, Vonnie "Mrs./Sis Purple" Lewis; a daughter, Tonya Lewis-Locklear and husband Charles Shaun Locklear of Red Springs, North Carolina; a grandson Keanu Ian Tommy Locklear of Red Springs, North Carolina; five brothers, Michael Lewis of Whiteville, North Carolina, Lewis Hunt and wife Abby of Chadbourn, North Carolina, Eddie Hunt and Ray Hunt both of White Oak, North Carolina and Bobby Hunt of Florida; three sisters, Gladys Hunt and Teresa Hunt. both of Florida, and Carrie Mae Hunt of Lumberton, North Carolina; his brother-in-law, Leon Locklear and wife Caroline, of Red Springs, North Carolina; special sister-in-law, Judith Locklear; three special pets, Chico, Sadie and Chloe; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Homegoing services will be Monday at Rock of Ages Church in Red Springs, North Carolina, at 3: p.m. Visitation will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Interment will follow in the Galilee Church Cemetery.