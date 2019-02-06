WALTER EUGENE MAYES

LUMBERTON — Walter Eugene Mayes, 61, of Lumberton, was born June 28, 1957, and departed this life on Feb. 5, 2019, at home with family, to enter the kingdom of heaven.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Lillie Mae Mayes; his maternal grandparents, Walter and Sallie Willis; and his paternal grandparents, Stringfield and Lillie Mayes.

The funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton with the Rev. James Earl Hunt and Rev. James Graham officiating. Burial will follow in New Hollywood Cemetery.

Mr. Walter leaves to cherish his memories, a devoted loving wife of 36 years, Retha Mayes; three children, Catina Locklear (Spurgeon), Chanell Mayes (Jack), and Chris Carter (Amanda); four grandchildren, Zack Mayes, Taylor Carter (Preston), Jayden Locklear, and Drake Carter; three brothers, Mickey Mayes (Agnes), Larry Mayes (Betty), and Jackie Mayes (Chanell); special friends, Mr. Richard, Ann Monroe, and Recie Lewis; as well as a host of relatives and friends.

A special thanks to Dr. Naik and Dr. Peace for never giving up and a special thank you to the sisters-in-law, children, grandchildren and friends for all you did.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel Lumberton.

Services are entrusted to Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.