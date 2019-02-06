Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Eskridge Jordan. View Sign

Betty Eskridge Jordan



ROCKY MOUNT - Betty Eskridge Jordan, age 94, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born in Shelby, NC on January 5, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Maurice Falsom Eskridge and Mary Eula Wesson Eskridge. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Wade Garland Jordan; brother, James Eskridge of Shelby, NC; and sister, Sayde Eskridge Wright of Fayetteville, NC.



Betty leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Dr. Wade Thomas Jordan and wife, Patricia, of Springfield, MO, and Dr. David Alan Jordan and wife, Wanda, of Burlington, NC. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Megan Jordan Kirkley and husband, Benjamin, of Denver, CO, Katie Jordan Rich and husband, Mac, of Raleigh NC, Rebecca McKee Jordan of Burlington, NC, Matthew Thomas Jordan and Sarah Elizabeth Jordan, of Springfield, MO; great-grandson, Samuel Kirkley, of Denver, CO; brother, Maurice Eugene Eskridge of Shelby; special niece, Susan Jordan Harris and husband, Tom, of Rocky Mount; and many other nieces and nephews.



A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Rocky Mount Memorial Park, 4454 Dortches Blvd., Rocky Mount, NC 27804. A Visitation with the family will follow the service at the Graveside.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nash Hospice and Palliative Care, 2460 Curtis Ellis Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or First Baptist Church of Rocky Mount, 200 S. Church Street, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

