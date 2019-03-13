Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bobby Laster Brantley. View Sign

JEFFERSON - Mr. Bobby Laster Brantley, age 87, of Jefferson, formerly of Rocky Mount passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Margate Health and Rehab Center.



The family will receive friends on Monday, March 11, 2018 from 5-7pm at Boone Family Funeral Home and will also receive friends on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 6-8pm at Wheeler-Woodleaf Funeral Home in Rocky Mount, NC. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11am at Spring Hope Memorial Garden with Rev. Rueben Batchlor.



Mr. Brantley was born in Nash County on September 25, 1931 to the late Julius and Grady Lewis Brantley. He is also preceded in death by his first wife; Augustine Bissett Brantley.



Mr. Brantley served in the United States Air Force. Bobby was the owner of Rocky Mount Aluminum and enjoyed watching Nascar. He was a loving husband, father, and will be missed by all.



Mr. Brantley is survived by his wife; Lois Tucker Brantley, one daughter; Mitzi Brantley of Raleigh, one brother; Jasper Brantley and wife Vee of Spring Hope, one brother-in-law; Troy Tucker of Jefferson, and several nieces and nephews also survive.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice.



You may give the family your condolences at our website



Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.



As published in the Rocky Mount Telegram

2005 Mt Jefferson Rd

West Jefferson , NC 28694

